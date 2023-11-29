Mt. Bachelor planning to open for season Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor is banking on this week’s expected mountain snowstorm to help it open for the season on Saturday.

The resort said Wednesday that its team is working to open Little Pine and Sunrise lifts on Saturday morning. But there may be delays due to strong winds and icing.

Mt. Bachelor’s Nordic Center is also expected to open for the season on Saturday, as well as Mountain Gateway at West Village, West Village Lodge, and Sunrise Lodge.

The mountain will be closed to all uphill travel starting Thursday as the resort prepares the mountain for opening. It will reopen on opening day.

Opening day is also when Mt. Bachelor says its new Uphill Policy will go into effect. The Cinder Cone Route will be the only uphill travel route available starting on opening day until Pine Marten Express opens.