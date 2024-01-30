by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Northwest Express lift at Mount Bachelor was closed down an hour after opening Monday after a coolant line failed.

Mt. Bachelor said “Ops teams were able to quickly isolate the issue and continue to run guests off the lift on the diesel auxiliary power unit at a normal operating speed and temperature.”

The resort says it is working to remove affected snow and follow environmental protocols with the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service. Assuming all goes well, the lift is expected to be back open Tuesday.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Free snowshoe tours at Mt. Bachelor