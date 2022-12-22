Mt. Bachelor Northwest chair lift to run slower

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you enjoy Mount Bachelor’s Northwest chair lift, be prepared for a slower ride.

Crews discovered a fault in the main motor for the lift that provides access to all terrain on the west side of the mountain.

The fix should take a matter of weeks. In the meantime, the lift will still operate, just a little slower than normal.

“It will be just a little hiccup, really. We’re talking about probably 20% decrease in speed just because we’re running on the auxiliary motor. It can run as good as the motor, the main motor can, and we can run it as long as we need to until that motor is replaced,” said Johnny Sereni, Mt. Bachelor Marketing Director.

This comes after the reopening of the Skyliner lift this season, which closed last winter after its bull wheel failed.

