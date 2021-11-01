Mt. Bachelor launches new app ahead of opening day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor announced Monday their new app for iOS and Android is now available for download.

The app provides real-time alerts sharing weather, chairlift openings, and lift wait times resort-wide.

The full list of app features below were listed on Mt. Bachelor’s website:

Stay motivated and see where you stack up against other skiers and riders on the Mt. Bachelor Leaderboard

Real-time lift & trail status

Real-time weather data

Real-time lift wait times

Find and track your friends on the slopes

Send dynamic messages to your friends and family based on your location

Track your ski day & season including every run and lift you ride, your vertical feet, linear miles, max and average speed.

Mt. Bachelor will also hold ongoing promotions on their app when the season opens on Nov. 26.

Users will be entered for monthly prizes when they track their days on the mountain through the app’s community leaderboard.