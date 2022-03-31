Mt. Bachelor launches 2022/23 season pass sale; early prices good thru May

Courtesy Mt. Bachelor
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, March 31st 2022

Mt. Bachelor announced Thursday its season passes for the 2022/23 season are now on sale.

The Outplay 365 pass, which includes unlimited alpine skiing and riding, Nordic skiing, and mountain biking at Mt. Bachelor, plus a Sun Country Tour Big Eddy Thriller raft trip and discounts on the Mt. Bachelor ZipTour will cost $1,728. 

The ski area is also offering the Outplay 365 monthly subscription pass for $144/month. 

Again, in winter 2022/23, the Ikon Base Pass is included with an Outplay 365 pass, unlocking up to 5 days of skiing or snowboarding at 30 resorts and unlimited access to 13 resort destinations worldwide.

The posted rates are good through May 31st. 

A Nordic season pass will cost $324 and a mid-week pass will be $799. 

For more information visit mtbachelor.com

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...