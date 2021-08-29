Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club hosts annual End of Summer Obedience Trials

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

They may look cute and snuggly, but they were all business over the weekend.

Hundreds of dogs competed in Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club’s annual End of Summer Obedience Trials Friday through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

The 475 entries were divided among 30 events over the course of the three days, with many dogs entered in multiple events.

This year, the top prize was bigger than ever.

“We had the National Obedience Championship qualifying event,” Grounds Chairperson Jonathan Sampson said. “And the top four dogs from that event who qualified this weekend end up going to Florida for the National Obedience Championship next year.

“It’s great to be able to compete with your dog, and that bond of a team is much better than even just a family pet.”

Due to COVID, exhibitors had to wear masks and the setup area was spaced out more than usual.

The Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club holds classes year-round for obedience, agility, nose work and other canine skills.

For more information, visit their website at mbkc.org.