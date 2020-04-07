Mt. Bachelor joins Goggles for Docs program; donations needed

Mt. Bachelor is digging into its lost and found and asking you to dig into the back of your closet and gear bins for old goggles they plan to donate to local frontline healthcare workers.

The ski area has joined the “Goggles for Docs” program, asking for donations of new and gently used goggles on Wednesday/Thursday (April 8/9.) Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Bachelor Park-n-Ride on SW Columbia.

The drop-off will be drive-thru style and make sure your goggles are wiped down, sanitized and sealed in a ziplock-type bag.

Mt. Bachelor will be donating new goggles from Gravity Sports as well as clearing out the lost and found bins at various lodges.

Donations will be sent to First Line Health Care Workers in Central Oregon, which supports local doctors, nurses, medics, and healthcare staff.

Additional donations will be sent via Goggles for Docs to hospitals with the highest need, such as those in CA, CO, and NY.

DONATION PROGRAM INFORMATION