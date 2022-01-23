Mt. Bachelor hosts Great Nordeen races, Slopestyle competition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Long before the chairlifts started moving for the day, a crowd was already gathered outside Pine Marten Lodge at Mt. Bachelor on Sunday.

The 19th annual Great Nordeen cross-country skiing race commenced at 7:30 a.m., welcoming 125 participants to the route.

The 18 km course led the racers to a finish line at Winoga Sno Park.

The event, a fundraiser for Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF), also included a fat bike race, which kicked off a little later in the morning at around 8:30 a.m.

The 40 participants began their race in front of Sunrise Lodge.

“MBSEF does an amazing job of having these legacy annual events that have just grown over the years,” said Leigh Capozzi, the mountain’s Director of Brand and Communications.

“It’s nearly perfect conditions today, this is ideal, you can see where you’re going. The grooming was fantastic. I think it was a really successful year for MBSEF and I think the racers have had a lot of fun.”

Mt. Bachelor manages the grooming and course conditions from the mountain down to the tunnel portion of the route, and Moon Country Snowbusters snowmobile club and the Meissner Nordic Ski Club groom the course from the tunnel to Winoga Sno Park.

Later in the morning, the mountain hosted their second United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Slopestyle competition of the season.

Kids aged 7-18 were able to show off their skills on the Woodward Performance Venue slopes to gain points to potentially qualify for the National Championship competition in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The event saw 57 competitors, mostly from the Central Oregon series but with some from the Mt. Hood series.

“This being the second one, a lot of the kids have been on some of these jumps, so today will be really exciting to see what they throw down,” Capozzi said. “I know that from a competitors’ standpoint, having low winds and high visibility when you’re going off bigger jumps is really ideal.”

Another Slopestyle event will be held on on Feb. 27, and the mountain will also host Half Pipe and Rail Jam events during the remainder of the season.

For more information about upcoming events, visit Mt. Bachelor’s website here.