Mt. Bachelor holds out hope for spring season; passholder news expected in May

Mt. Bachelor is still holding out hope for a spring ski season while working on a plan for passholders left in the lurch by the COVID-19 closure.

In a note to passholders, President and GM John McLeod said the goal is still to reopen this spring and crews on the hill are performing essential work to both prepare for an extended closure and return to spring operations as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“Based on the latest nationwide and statewide trends, it looks like May would be the earliest we could reopen the resort unless things change,” he said. “From what we can see today, we will most likely have sufficient snowpack and we are doing whatever we can to preserve the snow to provide the best experience we can if we get the chance to reopen.”

Right now the best thing anyone can do to slow the spread and flatten the curve is Stay Safe and Stay Home.

“As this crisis has escalated over the last two weeks, it has become even more apparent that our decision to suspend operations on March 15th was the right one, and I believe that as a result, we were able in some way to reduce the spread of this disease in our community and protect our employees and many of you from unnecessary exposure,” McLeod said.

The ski area is “carefully considering how to address season and multi-day passes in a way that expresses our appreciation to all Mt. Bachelor passholders.

“Our goal is to have a plan regarding this season by early May, at the same time we announce our winter 20/21 season product information,” he said. “Also, so our community can focus on more immediate needs, we have extended the deadline for our lowest pricing until June 30.”