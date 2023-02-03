Mt. Bachelor general manager John McLeod moving on

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The parent company of Mt. Bachelor says John McLeod will no longer serve as president and general manager of the ski resort.

POWDR Corp. says McLeod is pursuing other opportunities.

“We thank John for his contributions to Mt. Bachelor and the Central Oregon community and wish him the best in the future,” said Stacey Hutchinson, Vice President of Communications for POWDR Corp.

RELATED: Hoodoo Ski Area Friday Night Lights brings night skiing and live music

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor boot fitter gets kudos from Outside Magazine

Hutchinson said POWDR Sr. Vice President of Finance Brian Dobias will serve as interim general manager while a new, permanent general manager is selected.

McLeod and Mt. Bachelor received criticism during the 2021-22 ski season when the Skyliner lift broke down and was unusable for most of the season.

Also, a name you may recognize from his frequent appearances on Central Oregon Daily News stories is leaving Mt. Bachelor. Johnny Sereni served as Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing.