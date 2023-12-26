Mt. Bachelor holding full moon Luminara nordic event Tuesday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor is holding a nordic skiing event under the light of the full moon Tuesday night.

The trek along the candlelit Luminara Trail happens 4-7 p.m. It runs for 1.25 miles from Nordic Lodge to the Oval via Beginner’s Luck and then back to the Lodge via Gaining Ground.

A Half-Day Nordic Trail Pass or Season Nordic Trail Pass is required for the event, which is self-guided. Half-Day Nordic Passes can only be purchased at the Nordic Lodge, but all other tickets and passes can be purchased online.

RELATED: All aboard! Mt. Bachelor opens 6-pack Skyliner high-speed chairlift

Mt. Bachelor says skiers and snowshoers are welcome. Walking without snowshoes is not allowed.

The resort says costumes, headlamps and glow-in-the-dark attire are encouraged.