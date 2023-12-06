Mt. Bachelor aiming to reopen Friday after heavy rain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says it’s looking to re-open on Friday after heavy rain forced it to close operations just after opening for the season.

“We lost about a foot of snow from our base due to rain and the snow is currently extremely saturated, but the latest storm should put us in a great place to reopen and start expanding terrain here soon,” Mt. Bachelor spokesperson Lauren Burke said in an email. “We plan to reopen with Little Pine and Sunrise on Friday, Dec 8, and will continue to assess conditions with the goal of adding additional lifts and terrain. Our team will be working towards adding Pine Marten Express to the schedule as soon as conditions allow.”

The resort opened for the season Saturday, but shut down operations Sunday night, citing the rain.

