▶️ VIDEO: First snowfall of the season at Mt. Bachelor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On the final day of summer, Central Oregon saw the first sign that ski season is getting closer.

The first snow was spotted on the Mid-Mountain web camera at Mt. Bachelor.

Mt. Bachelor ski area announced Thursday it is shooting for a Nov. 24 opening. That’s the day after Thanksgiving.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Helicopter helping lift new Mt. Bachelor Skyliner pieces into place

RELATED: Need new winter gear? Skyliner Ski Swap coming up

One of the big features coming this season is the new six-pack, high-speed Skyliner chairlift. Mt. Bachelor said the lift will increase uphill capacity and reliability in tough weather. It will open in December.

Additionally, the Northwest Express lift has a rebuilt motor and the Outback Express lift has had its electric motor replaced. And the Northwest and Little Pine lifts had their haul ropes replaced.

The resort says there is one week left to save up to $260 on a season pass before prices go up Sept. 28.