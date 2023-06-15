CET Mt. Bachelor summer shuttle launches June 21

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascades East Transit is launching a new shuttle connecting Bend and Mt. Bachelor later this month, just in time for Bachelor’s summer activities.

The summer shuttle branded as “Transit to Trails” builds on the success of their winter shuttle.

Starting June 21, the service will operate from Wednesday to Sunday, with three round trips per day. You can find the schedule here.

The shuttle will be complimentary on opening day, but will be $9 round trip afterwards using the Umo app.

If successful,CET plans to continue the service next year, offering locals and visitors a car-free option to explore Mt. Bachelor’s summer amenities.

Here is the full announcement about the shuttle:

Cascades East Transit is launching a new service between Bend and Mt Bachelor starting June 21. Expanding on the success of the popular Winter Shuttle to Mt Bachelor, this new Summer Shuttle branded as Transit to Trails will include stops at popular trailheads along Century Drive. It will operate five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday, and offer three round trips per day.

Riders can try the new service for free and chat with CET staff on opening day, Wednesday, June 21. Fares are $5 one-way or $9 roundtrip and can be purchased in advance with the Umo app. The service will run until Labor Day.

“We’re excited to launch an ADA-accessible public transit service that will provide access to popular hiking and mountain biking trailheads without the need to use a personal vehicle,” noted Andrea Breault, CET’s Transportation Director. “We encourage locals and visitors to ride the shuttle to help alleviate traffic congestion, free up parking spaces at trailheads, and reduce carbon emissions. If the pilot service is successful this summer, CET hopes to bring it back again next year.”

The Mt Bachelor Summer Shuttle is funded through a Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant and a contribution from Mt Bachelor. “The summer shuttle offers new opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy Mt Bachelor’s summer amenities such as the mountain bike park, zipline, disc golf, hiking trails, scenic chairlift rides, and the resort’s food and beverages,” said Ryan Gage, Director of Base Operations at Mt Bachelor. “Having a car-free travel option for our community members to visit Mt. Bachelor and take part in our summer activities is very appealing and we encourage people to take advantage of this resource.”

Opening day activities will take place from 9am to 1:30pm on June 21 at the Mt Bachelor Park and Ride located at SW Columbia St near the Pavilion. The shuttle’s location can be tracked in real time with the PassioGo app. The shuttle is also equipped with free wireless internet for passengers.

Learn more about the Mount Bachelor shuttle service at the Cascades East Transit website at cascadeseasttransit.com. CET is also restarting the popular Ride the River service in Bend and a shuttle to the top of Lava Butte both on June 17.