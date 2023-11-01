▶️ Mt. Bachelor partners with Campfire Hotel to house seasonal employees

by Peyton Thomas

Affordable housing is considered one of the greatest challenges for recruiting new employees to Central Oregon. Mt. Bachelor thinks it may have found a unique solution, announcing a new partnership Wednesday with the Campfire Hotel to open up 30 rooms to seasonal mountain employees.

Employees could move in as early as this month.

“We’re both benefiting from it in addition to the community,” Campfire Hotel General Manager Daniel Elder said. “It’s a win-win-win situation and we’re really excited about it.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Expect less snowplowing of road to Mt. Bachelor, other roads this winter

RELATED: Bend, Mt. Bachelor up for multiple USA TODAY Readers Choice ‘Ski’ awards

Campfire will set aside 30 of its 100 rooms to accommodate the workers.

“Bachelor is the owner of the room essentially for these five-and-a-half months and then their employees are then their tenants,” Elder said.

It’s the kind of partnership more businesses around Central Oregon may begin to embrace. According to a report from the Bend Chamber of Commerce, the median price of an area home has more than tripled since 2010 to more than $750,000.

“People who are excited to be a part of the mountain and being up there playing in the snow all day, and then you get to come back here and enjoy the firepit, enjoy our saltwater pool,” Elder said.

Mt. Bachelor did not tell Central Oregon Daily News how much each person would have to pay for a room, but they said the price was well below market average.