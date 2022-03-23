Mt. Bachelor announces plans to add 6-person lift to replace Skyliner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor’s President and General Manager John McLeod announced Wednesday they are adding their first six-pack detachable lift to replace the Skyliner lift.

In a letter on the Mt. Bachelor website, McLeod said that the Skyliner lift has been out of commission throughout the 2021/22 season, and that they are still planning to repair it for next season.

The lift broke down just before Christmas 2021.

“We all know what an important lift Skyliner is to this resort, and despite the amazing work the Mt. Bachelor team has done this season to adapt to life without Skyliner, there is no way we ever want to go through another season without it,” he said.

The letter explained that they would have replaced Skyliner with the new lift this summer, but the lift manufacturers did not have time in their schedules this year.

“Even though we are still in the process of developing final specifications for our new Skyliner six-pack, and subject to environmental analysis work to be done, with POWDR’s support I am happy to be able to announce this commitment as I know there has been much speculation in the passholder community as to what we plan to do with that lift,” McLeod said.

The new lift is expected to be available in time for the 2023/24 winter season.