Mt. Bachelor announces limited reopening to passholders Saturday

Mt. Bachelor will reopen for a limited number of passholders on Saturday, giving snowriders one last chance to get some turns in before the season officially ends.

The ski area announced Thursday it would open for 2019/20 passholders only (Outplay 365, Season, Midweek, 12-Day and 4-Day passholders) through May 25th, the end of the downhill season on the mountain.

But there are plenty of new rules and restrictions in place – including required reservations and no food or beverage service on the mountain.

Advance reservations are required for all guests to ski at Mt. Bachelor.

Passholders will have the ability to make an online-only reservation 36 hours in advance (6:00 p.m.) to book up to two skiers “spots” of the 500 available each day.

Reservations can be made online HERE. With the limited numbers available, the mountain expects it to fill up quickly.

It’s allowing a max of two reservations per transaction and reservations will reopen each day at 6:00 p.m..

Check-in will happen in the Skyliner Parking Lot.

Guests will enter the traditional exit and file into the Skyliner Parking Lot in a reverse fashion.

There will be signs to identify “Passholder Check-In”.

Upon arrival, guests are to remain in cars and will be held until 8:15 p.m. before filing into the parking lot.

Guests will park in the upper and middle Sunrise parking lots and will be directed to park with a safe distance between cars. Guests are expected to practice physical distancing at all times.

No tailgating — No Exceptions.

Parking lots will close at 2:30 p.m. and gates locked each day.

Lift mazes will be designed so no guests will be side-by-side with other guests but rather in a single file lane, using the ski / snowboard halo to create physical distancing.

No more than two guests on the quad chairlift – no exceptions. Guests are welcome to ride solo on the chairlift.

Guests are expected to load / unload without assistance and are required to wear face masks (or balaclava) and gloves while loading lifts, riding lifts and unloading lifts.

No food and beverage will be available for guests. Restrooms will be the only services offered, and handwashing available inside bathrooms and at four washing stations outside. While the state Outdoor Recreation guideline is that restrooms be cleaned twice daily, Mt. Bachelor will clean guest restrooms hourly.

“Thank you for your patience in this complex and unprecedented COVID-19 environment. In working with the Governor’s office and with local and state health officials, we’ve developed an operations plan that allows Mt. Bachelor to balance the complexities resulting from COVID-19 and our desire to bring skiing recreation back to our passholder community,” the ski area said on its website.

Sunrise and Summit, will be open.

Guests should be able to ski off Summit, Cow’s Face and utilize the Summit Crossover and Sunrise Getback for maximum skiing acreage.

If Summit is not able to open due to weather, Mt. Bachelor may open Rainbow chairlift or will close resort operations is weather creates a restricted operating footprint.

Weather always plays a significant factor in operating, and spring terrain footprint subject to change based on weather conditions. Please stay tuned to the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Page for updates

More info can be found on the ski area’s COVID-19 update page.