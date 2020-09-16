Mt. Bachelor announces December opening date, parking reservation plan

Mt. Bachelor on Wednesday announced it plans to open to pass holders on December 7th, with several social distancing measures in place to reduce the number of people on the mountain.

The ski area plans to open to the general public on Friday, December 11th.

The opening is contingent on the mountain having enough snow to open all three bases, Sunrise, Skyliner and West Village so they have enough of a terrain footprint to allow for physical distancing.

Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod outlined the changes in a letter to pass holders early Wednesday.

“While many aspects will look and feel the same there will also be many things that look different this season as we strive to deliver the best Mt Bachelor has to offer while maintaining a steadfast focus on the safety of our staff, guests and community,” McLeod wrote.

He said the mountain will take a “back to basics” approach heading into the season “with the goal of maximizing the on-snow experience while minimizing ancillary services.”

“As such, and consistent in the early days of Mt. Bachelor, we expect and encourage guests to be prepared to be based out of their vehicles as a lodge this season, for booting up, warming up, and refueling up,” McLeod said. “While we will be offering some food service in our lodges, services will be simplified and occupancy will be limited, with the focus on preserving lodge capacity for quick warmups and/or restroom access.”

There’s a plan to supplement the food service with outdoor food carts.

Additionally, McLeod announced they plan to limit the number of single-day dated tickets and increase the typical number of black-out dates on IKON Base passes, 12 and 4-day passes.

They are also implementing an online car parking reservation system to help officials track and manage mountain visitation numbers.

“Please note this is a ‘car’ and not an individual pass holder reservation system,” McLeod said. “This system means that whether you’re coming up for a Cone lap, a few powder runs, a morning Nordic ski, or a lesson, you will need a car reservation to let us know you’re coming.

The full details of our parking reservation system are forthcoming, and we will share more information in the coming weeks.

You can read McLeod’s full letter here.