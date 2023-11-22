Mt. Bachelor cancels Friday’s season opener

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor announced Wednesday it is delaying its opening day, which was scheduled for Friday. And it doesn’t know when it will open for the season.

“While we have received some solid early season storms in late Oct/early Nov, we’ve also seen a few rain events and warmer temps,” the ski area said in a statement. “In order to build our base for skiing and riding, we’ll need another solid winter storm to safely handle the volume of skiers and riders once the lifts start spinning. We currently have a base depth of approximately 8” on the lower mountain. Snowmaking operations will resume as soon as temps drop again.”

Those who booked for this weekend will get a refund.

RELATED: $50 Mt. Bachelor lift tickets to support local after school sports

RELATED: Winterfest returns to Old Mill District in 2024