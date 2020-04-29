Mt. Bachelor 2020-21 passes on sale with option for full refund

Mt. Bachelor season passes went on sale Tuesday, with an offer for purchasers to receive a full refund before Nov. 20 if the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse.

Mt. Bachelor is offering an Ikon Base Pass option for the first time this year with their multi-sport Outplay 365 pass, according to the mountain’s website. The Ikon Base Pass includes five days of skiing or snowboarding at Ikon Base Pass mountains in other states, such as Brighton Resort in Utah or Mammoth Mountain in California.

All 2019-20 season and multi-day passholders will receive vouchers ranging from $40 to $150 to be used as discounts on a 2020-21 season or multiday pass. Mt. Bachelor’s website said there will be no price increase for 2020-21 season, midweek, four-day or twelve-day passes.

The age limit for a young adult season pass was lowered this year to include 19 to 22-year-olds. The young adult pass range was previously 19 to 25-year-olds.