▶️ Mountain View falls to Wilsonville in Oregon 5A football title game

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Mountain View Cougars led the Wilsonville Wildcats for most of Friday night’s Oregon 5A football championship game. But a strong fourth quarter for Wilsonville allowed them to come away with a 29-23 victory.

Conner Calvert made two field goals in the first half for the Cougs while quarterback Conner Crum threw a touchdown pass to Jack Foley.

Nick Colyer caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kallen Gutridge for the only score in the half for the Wildcats.

Crum ran 14 yards before diving into the end zone, putting the Cougars up 20-7 in the third.

Gutridge countered with a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Mark Wiepert

Calvert made another field goal at the start of the fourth quarter to make it 23-14.

That’s when Wilsonville took over. Gutridge threw another touchdown in the fourth quarter to Nick Crowley.

Then, the Cougars failed on a fourth down try on their 35-yard line. The Wildcats took advantage, and the lead, after a 30-yard pass from Gutridge to Crowley.

Mountain View had one more chance and got the ball all the way down to the Wildcats’ 12-yard line. But a sack on Crum and three incomplete passes ended their final drive to give Wilsonville the win.