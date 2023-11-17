Mountain View, Summit in Oregon 5A football semifinal action Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Mountain View Cougars and Summit Storm are in action Friday night, playing for a chance to meet in next week’s Oregon 5A football championship game.

The Storm faces the Wilsonville Wildcats, the team it defeated last year for the state title. Wilsonville defeated Summit earlier this season 35-20.

Undefeated Mountain View takes on undefeated Silverton in the other semifinal.

Both games kick off at 7:00 p.m. and are being played at neutral sites in the Salem-Keizer area.

