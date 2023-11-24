Mountain View football sendoff Friday morning for 5A state championship game

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Friday is a big day for Mountain View High School Football.

The Cougars are headed to play in the 5A state championship game against Wilsonville.

Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. you can join the community for their sendoff and wish them good luck.

The sendoff will be at Mountain View High School.

