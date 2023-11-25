Mountain View football loses to Wilsonville in 5A state title game

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Mountain View Cougar football team had a 13-7 lead at the half of the 5A state title game against Wilsonville Friday night but the Wildcats had a strong last quarter to heal seal the 29-23 victory.

Conner Calvert made two field-goals in the first half for the Cougs, while QB Conner Crum threw a touchdown pass to Jack Foley.

Nick Colyer caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kallen Gutridge during the only score on the half for the Wildcats, who had 10 penalties at the half-way break. They ended the game with 16.

Crum ran 14-yards before diving into the end zone sore a score, putting the Cougars up 20-7.

Gutridge through another touchdown pass, this one in the third, and to Mark Wiepert for a 55-yard score.

Calvert made another field goal at the start of the 4th quarter, ending the game three for four on attempts.

Gutridge threw another touchdown in the fourth quarter to Nick Crowly.

The Cougars failed on a 4th down try on their 35-yard line but could not convert and the Wildcats took advantage and the lead after another pass from Gutridge to Crowley.

Wilsonville is crowned the 5A Oregon High School State Champions, defeating Mountain View 29-23.