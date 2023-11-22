▶️ Mountain View football looks for 1st state title since 2011 Friday

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Before Thanksgiving rolls around, the Mountain View Cougars football team is preparing for one final game — for the Oregon state championship.

“I think we always knew that the potential was there, but we had to really go out and execute, and that was the key thing, just seeing for all of us how we could execute and how we would be able to,” said Mountain View junior Brady Kennedy.

Mountain View is 12-0, and is set to face 11-1 Wilsonville Friday in Hillsboro for the 5A crown. It would be their first title since 2011.

“Everyone’s got a lot of nerves, but it’s just going to be so fun to go out there and just give it our all,” said Mountain View junior Jack Foley.

The Cougars have been great on the offensive side of the ball, using a balanced attack to move the ball down the field.

“After the Summit game was when we really started to realize like how many pieces we had in place that could just start going our way. And then from then on, it was just like, okay, let’s go see what we can do,” said Kennedy.

It’s the defense that stands out above the rest. It only allowed 75 points all season, nearly half as many points given up as the next-best defensive team. And it’s logged four shutouts.

“Our DB crew is pretty pretty loose,” said senior Kaden Alayan. “We’re pretty fun. That’s how we do most of our games where you just have to be loose, relaxed, and, you know, every practice, we’re going at it, getting our jobs done and still having fun.”

Through the ups and downs, good and bad, the Mountain View football team has become a family.

“Last year, it just really wasn’t our year,” said Alayan. “We just didn’t really have that bonding like we have had this year.”

“There’s no backstabbing, and we come out on the field every single practice, every single game, and we work together, and it just shows the shows on the field,” said Foley.

A football send-off is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 a.m. Kickoff in Hillsboro is 4;30 p.m.