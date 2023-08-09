▶️ City of Mountain View: Rural Deschutes County residents apply to incorporate

by Peyton Thomas

An unincorporated part of Deschutes County — 265 square miles located between the Oregon Badlands Wilderness and Brothers — could become the county’s newest city. And it could be eight times larger than the city of Bend — at least by land.

About 160 people live in the area for the proposed city, which would be called Mountain View. Neighbors have submitted an official application to incorporate. For them, it could bring vital services closer to the rural community.

“I see this area not changing a whole lot from what it is now,” Chief Petitioner Andrew Aasen said.

RELATED: Deschutes Co. Fair and Rodeo celebrates all-time high revenues for 2023 event

RELATED: DCSO: Deputy placed on leave pending criminal and internal investigations

According to him, this petition is mainly about improving quality of life for nearby residents.

It’s a petition that local property owner Robin O’Neil hopes will bring back commerce to an otherwise barren area.

“I think as past due to have been approved for something like this,” he said. ” I look forward to it passing and people having more positive thoughts about this area.”

Despite the city’s moniker, the goal isn’t to make Mountain View Oregon’s next bustling metroplex.

“Because of our rural nature distance from town, I don’t foresee a Bend or a Portland happening here, and that’s not the vision,” Aasen said. “It’s living in harmony with what we have, while adding fire protection, maybe some medical protection and the actual voices of our community heard through the local government.”

Deschutes County has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 20.

The most recent city in Oregon to be incorporated was La Pine back in 2006. Since then, the city has nearly tripled in residents.