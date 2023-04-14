▶️ Mountain View senior mixes make-up with photography, wins national award

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Mountain View High School senior Sahalie Carnahan-Ramsey received a national silver medal at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards last month.

For Sahalie, art is just another form of communication.

“It’s a way to express my thoughts, what I’m thinking. It kinda turns something emotional into something visual,” Sahalie said.

Sahalie is the only national award-winning contestant in Central Oregon.

“Over the past ten years, I would say I‘ve probably had over a 1,000 national submissions from MVHS. Of those thousand, about five winners so it’s a pretty big deal,” Sahalie’s art teacher at Mountain View High School Carrie Erickson said.

She’s been painting and drawing for years, But over the pandemic, she began experimenting with make-up and photography.

She soon found a way to combine those mediums into pieces of art. Some of them worthy of the highly coveted “gold key.”

“If you win gold keys, that goes to a national level. And I got my portfolio submitted to nationals, where it won silver.”

Sahalie‘s portfolio, “Displayed Thought,” consists of three works called “Alluring,” “Heartstring,” and “Mother Nature.”

Shahalie’s work will be displayed at The Commons near Drake Park until April 20.