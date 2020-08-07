Mountain biker injured on Tiddlywinks Trail

A mountain biker was injured on Tiddlywinks Trail in Bend on Thursday morning, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Nathan Garibay said DCSO received a call about the biker — 40-year-old Corina Davis from Seattle — at around 11 a.m., and they responded with two deputies and 13 search and rescue volunteers.

Responders evaluated the condition of Davis and transported her to a road using a wheeled litter. A DCSO pickup took her to an ambulance, which then transported her to St. Charles.

The rescue mission took over two and a half hours because of the location of the accident, terrain and lack of road access, according to Garibay. Two off-duty nurses stayed with Davis until first responder medics arrived.