▶️ Some people thought Mount Rainier was venting Wednesday. It wasn’t.

Is Mount Rainier in Washington state venting? That’s what a lot of people thought that’s what was happening Wednesday morning. But scientists say no.

Video from KIRO in Seattle shows the appearance of venting at Mount Rainier.

Video from the mountain initially showed what appeared as a single vent of steam rising from the mountain, and within an hour a significant amount of white clouds gathered at the peak.

According to USGS Volcanoes, the behavior is not unusual.

The team at Mount Rainier said it is not steam, but a cloud. They wanted to assure the public the mountain is not erupting.

According to the USGS website, Mount Rainer has not produced a significant eruption in 500 years. But “it is potentially the most dangerous volcano in the Cascade Range because of its great height, frequent earthquakes, active hydrothermal system, and extensive glacier mantle.”