MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Two climbers were rescued by helicopter after one fell into a crevasse the day before on Mount Rainier.

The climbers were on the Kautz Glacier climbing route below the Wapowety Cleaver and had planned to descend the Disappointment Cleaver route when one of them fell into the crevasse on Thursday.

The climber who fell was able to communicate with Mount Rainier National Park dispatchers, as well as his partner on the Kautz Glacier. Authorities could not immediately launch a rescue effort because of deep snow, limited visibility and strong and erratic winds.

Rescuers reached the climbers on Friday.