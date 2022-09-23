Coast Guard: 1 dead in plane crash near Mount Jefferson

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A person has been killed in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest tweeted that a helicopter crew found the plane Friday.

USCG posted earlier Friday morning it was responding to a report of an overdue plane with one person on board, last known to be near Mount Jefferson.

The Coast Guard said hikers in the area reported hearing sounds similar to a plane crash. A USCG air crew began its search Thursday and continued Friday.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of the individual during this difficult time,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

The identity of the person on board has not been released. There was no indication given about a possible cause for the crash.

It’s also not immediately clear why a Coast Guard crew was brought in for a mountain search.