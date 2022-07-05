The body of a climber from Texas was recovered from Mount Jefferson Monday, four days after he went missing on a climb near the summit.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeffrey Dale, 29 was climbing with a group last Thursday when the weather turned bad. The group decided to turn back but Dale pressed on. The sheriff’s office described him as an experienced climber with a history of completing difficult climbs in the past.

Dale was last seen alive around the 10,200-foot level of the mountain. The summit is 10,502 feet.

After days of searching and assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, Dale’s body was found more than 1,800 feet from where he was last seen, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s believed he fell.

Dale’s family launched a GoFundMe that raised more than $21,000 of their $15,000 goal to pay for Dale’s body to be recovered. Leading Edge Aviation, a private helicopter company in Bend, was hired for the recovery.

Eugene Mountain Rescue climbers were dropped off by Leading Edge Aviation near Dale’s body. The were able to lift him to a nearby landing zone.

Dale’s body was taken to Weddle Funeral Home.

Any excess funds from the GoFundMe will go to help cover Dale’s funeral, the organizers say.