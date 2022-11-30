▶️ Mt. Bachelor set to open Wednesday with 2 lifts, limited runs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says everything is a go to open for skiing on Wednesday.

Little Pine and Pine Marten lifts are expected to be open for limited runs, the ski area said Tuesday.

The only thing that could impact the opening of both lifts will be the storm coming in Tuesday night. High winds are expected.

The Skyliner and Sunrise lifts are expected to open on Saturday, meaning the entire front of the mountain will be open to skiers.

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver

This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered to guests. Those willing to sign a liability waiver will get a cheaper option, while those who want to skip the signature will have to pay extra, up to $250 for an adult season pass.

The options will be present for all activities including a ‘normal amount of risk’, including mountain biking.

In an email to season pass holders in September, Mt. Bachelor’s President and General Manager John McLeod explained that Oregon does not allow the same protections as other western states when it comes for outdoor recreation facilities.

“In 13 out of 14 Western states, liability releases are legally enforceable helping outdoor recreation providers in those states address dangers that are inherent to recreating outdoors,” his email read. “Unfortunately, outdoor recreation providers in Oregon do not have this type of legal protection and are being challenged by rapidly increasing insurance premiums and legal costs.”