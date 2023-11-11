Mt. Bachelor requiring new pass for all uphill travelers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor is introducing a new uphill pass for anyone who wants to go up the mountain, even if they aren’t getting on a lift.

The ski area says uphill travel is becoming more popular via Skinning and snowshoeing. Visitors must now get an Uphill Pass & Armband from Guest Services. The pass is free.

Here are the rules from Mt. Bachelor:

All uphill travelers are required to have a 2023-2024 Uphill Pass and to sign a 2023-2024 Winter Express Assumption of Risk form before accessing open and designated uphill travel routes at Mt. Bachelor. Armbands must be worn by all uphill travelers at all times when utilizing uphill travel routes on resort property, during both operating and non-operating hours. Please make sure that your armband is visible at all times. A signature of an Express Assumption of Risk form by a parent or legal guardian is required for minor children ages 17 and under. The 2023-2024 Uphill Pass + Armband DOES NOT provide lift access either up or down the mountain.

“It’s really important for us to give clear information to our uphill travelers. This allows us to be able to have direct connection with them, be clear about what the rules and regulations are around uphill travel on Mt. Bachelor,” said Lauren Burke, Director of Marketing and Communications at Mt. Bachelor.

There are three uphill routes: