by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says the newly-repaired Skyliner chairlift will be operating on Friday.

After closing it down last winter, the resort spent most of this year repairing one of their primary and popular lifts. The bull wheel on the top of the lift had failed and a new one had to be made.

Mt. Bachelor opened for the season on Wednesday with the Little Pine and Pine Marten lifts.

