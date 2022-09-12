Mount Bachelor says Skyliner on track to reopen for 2022-23 ski season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mount Bachelor Resort says repairs on the Skyliner Express chairlift are “on track” to have the popular lift reopened by the start of the 2022-23 ski season. It was knocked out of service last year.

“I am happy to report that the bullwheel repair is on track and it will return to the mountain in early October,” said Mt. Bachelor President and GM John McLeod in an email to season pass holders. “This gives us plenty of time to reinstall, test and pass inspections prior to the beginning of the season. We plan to operate the existing lift this winter, then say goodbye to old “Sky” as we move forward with the installation of a new Doppelmayr 6-Pack in time for the 2023-24 winter season.”

Skyliner was knocked out of commission just before Christmas last year after damage to major components was discovered.

McLeod said the lift maintenance team has been busy with upgrades and overhauls of components on the Summit, Sunrise, Pine Marten and Rainbow.

Additionally, McLeod said pricing is going to change, linked to release of liability. The lower price will be available to those who sign the resort’s standard liability release. The higher price will allow users to skip the release of liability.

“This change is a result of the current legal landscape in Oregon,” McLeod said. “In recent years large lawsuits against outdoor recreation providers in Oregon, including many related to the inherent risks of skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking, have started to significantly threaten the outdoor recreation industry.”

The exact prices were not laid out in the email.

Other announcements by McLeod include: