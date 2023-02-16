▶️ Man dies after fall on Wanoga run at Mt. Bachelor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man died after a fall on the Wanoga run at Mt. Bachelor Wednesday morning. That’s according to a spokesperson for the resort.

“This morning, a 79-year old male wearing a helmet fell on the Wanoga run at Mt. Bachelor. Ski patrol responded promptly, care was transferred to Bend Fire, and he passed away at St. Charles. Our entire team is deeply saddened and sends our sincerest condolences to the family,” said Stacey Hutchinson, spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor.

No other details were immediately available. Central Oregon Daily News is working to get more details and will provide updates.

