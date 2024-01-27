Mt. Bachelor may open Northwest Express lift this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says it hopes to open the Northwest Express lift this weekend.

The motor for the lift was sent out for repair last year. It had been working properly until recently, but now another part of that same motor has failed. Mt. Bachelor says the piece is difficult to order.

The motor issue won’t impact the opening of the lift. It will just run slower until that part is replaced.

Mt. Bachelor staff has been providing updates on social media about the lift and maintenance issues despite negative feedback.

“We will continue to be transparent. We’ll continue to tell everybody what’s going on, both on the positive side or if we have a setback on something,” said Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John Merriman.

