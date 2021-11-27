Mount Bachelor delays opening, again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another delay for skiers and boarders itching to hit the slopes.

Mount Bachelor has postponed their targeted opening day of December 3.

The Saturday announcement cited consistently warm temperatures and the lack of snowfall as the reason.

No new date was set for when the lifts might start spinning for the resort’s 63rd season.

The webcams showed little snow and plenty of bare patches around the hill on Saturday morning.

Those that purchased lift tickets, rentals, or lessons for days the mountain will not operate will be given a refund.