▶️ Nearly $50 million lawsuit filed against Mt. Bachelor in death of 9-year-old

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A Tacoma family has filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Mount Bachelor Ski and Summer Resort following the death of a 9-year-old boy in 2021.

Brecken Boice and his family were skiing at Mount Bachelor in January 2021. Brecken took the summit express ski lift with his father Brian. On his way down, Brecken, crashed down the slope. He was taken to the hospital where he died hours later.

Soon after the incident, Mt. Bachelor ski and summer resort released this statement:

“Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends.”

The lawsuit from the Boice family names the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. It claims that “Conditions at the summit at this time had been described by Mt. Bachelor employees, working at the bottom of the Summit Express Lift, as good with minimal ice build-up making the runs compatible with the Brian and Brecken Boice’s abilities and experience.”

The lawsuit claims the Boices experienced “unexpected and severe icy conditions” shortly after unloading from the lift.

Before they had time to evaluate, Brecken fell and started sliding down the mountain, hitting rocks and other obstacles along the way, the lawsuit claims. It goes on to say Brecken’s skis, helmet and some of his clothing were ripped off on his way down the run.

Among the multiple claims made, the lawsuit alleges that the resort failed to:

adequately educate and inform their customers about the dangers of the ice conditions

employ enough properly trained, knowledgeable, and equipped staff to safely monitor for hazardous ice conditions

develop and implement a systematic method for regularly monitoring, inspecting and evaluating the safety of runs

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Central Oregon Daily News reach out to Mount Bachelor, but has yet to hear back.