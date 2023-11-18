by Peyton Thomas

We’re now just a week out from Mt. Bachelor’s scheduled opening day on Black Friday, but the forecast for whether chairs will spin is still a little cloudy.

“It’s sunny and warm up here at Mt. Bachelor, but that is going to change here soon,” said Lauren Burke, Director of Marketing and communications and Mt. Bachelor. “It looks like we’re going to get some snow over the weekend and we’re keeping a close eye on the forecast.”

That storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow through the weekend, the mountain expects to have a better idea by Monday if shredding on November 24 will be a reality.

“We will make a decision by Wednesday at the latest next week,” Burke said. “Hopefully everybody’s doing their snow dances this weekend.”

The last time Mt. Bachelor opened on Black Friday was back in 2019.

