▶️ Meet Jetty, Mt. Bachelor’s newest avalanche dog team member

Snowboarders and skiers at Mount Bachelor may see a furry friend hit the slopes. And he’s just so cute.

A golden retriever named Jetty is the newest member of Mt. Bachelor‘s Avalanche Dog Team.

Jetty is just 12 weeks old and has been on the job all of six days. He’s getting trained at a young age to learn the ropes.

“Repetition is what dogs like and he’s getting used to it right now,” said Tyler Buwalda, Ski Patroller EMT with Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol. “He’s learning how to use the stairs, which is a big feat for us. So he saw walking up there, we’ve got a few flights. So other than that, he he’s getting along well with the other dogs and they’re getting well along along with him also.”

Once he passes all of his training. Jetty will be certified.

But the ski patrol folks have a favor to ask. If you see Jetty on the mountain, don’t rush over to visit with him. He needs to be focused on his job.

You’ll recognize him by the red vest he’ll be wearing.