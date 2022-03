by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An early morning fire burned through a motorhome east of Madras Saturday.

Mark Johnson with Jefferson County Fire District #1 says crews responded to the blaze along Grizzly Road on the Crooked River National Grasslands just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found a Winnebago motorhome engulfed in flames, the person staying in the vehicle was already out.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but vehicle and its contents were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.