▶️ Motorcyclist vs. elk among 2 crashes La Pine Fire responds to in 24 hours

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

La Pine firefighters responded to two serious crashes in between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, including one involving a motorcyclist hitting an elk.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said firefighters and paramedics responded to the elk crash on Paulina Road just east of Highway 97 around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle rider was stabilized and taken to St. Charles in Bend by helicopter.

The elk did not survive.

Just before noon Thursday, firefighters responded to a T-bone crash between an SUV and a convertible sports car, the fire district said. Five people were injured.

It happened at the intersection of Rosland Road and Highway 97.

One of the people involved needed to be extricated fro the vehicle. Two people were transported to St. Charles.

Highway 97 was blocked for about an hour.