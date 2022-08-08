by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A motorcycle rider got a broken leg and had to be rescued after a crash on Sunday morning south of Pine Mountain.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said dispatch received a 911 call about an injured motorcycle rider at around 10:40 a.m.

Thirteen Search and Rescue volunteers and two deputies received the coordinates to his location, near Forest Service road 2310.

RELATED: Motorcycle rider rescued after crash near Pine Mountain

DCSO said the first person on the scene was a Seasonal Deputy working for OHV (Off Highway Vehicle) enforcement, who stayed with the rider and guided in SAR volunteers.

Volunteers evaluated the condition of the rider, a 27-year-old Bend man, and he was carried out to SAR vehicles on a wheeled litter.

They took him to the FS 2510 Road OHV staging area, where Bend Fire and Rescue were waiting to take him by ambulance to St. Charles in Bend for further treatment.