Motorcycle escort, Air Force flyover accompany The Wall That Heals to La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Culminating three years of community-wide efforts, the four-day visit of The Wall That Heals (TWTH) commences on Wednesday, Sept. 28, with a 200-motorcycle escort that will accompany it to the viewing site on 6th St. in La Pine.

TWTH is a ¾-replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It will be open 24 hours a day, and admission is free to the public.

As the only Oregon stop during TWTH’s 2021 nationwide tour, La Pine joins 28 other cities in 18 states hosting the replica and mobile education center – which honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War, and bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during this divisive conflict.

At 375 feet long, 7.5-feet high, and transported in a 53-foot trailer, the display is accompanied by educational exhibits that tell the story of the Vietnam War, and is designed to put American experiences in a historical and cultural context.

Visitors are able to locate names of specific service members, learn facts about them, and do rubbings of individual names.

La Pine was also selected for the 2020 season, which was cancelled by the pandemic, and chose to reapply for the honor.

The tour has taken place since 1996, traveling to more than 700 communities during that 25-year span, and spreading the memorial’s healing legacy to millions.

“This has been an immense undertaking, and our success is a tribute to all the help and support we received from the La Pine community, and our hard-working committee. It promises to be an amazing and unforgettable experience,” said Michele Hoffman, chair of the committee that spearheaded efforts to procure TWTH.