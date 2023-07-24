Motorcycle crashes into a parked vehicle near Devils Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:10 PM resulting in a Bend man being hospitalized.

The 2022 Suzuki DR650S crashed into a parked vehicle on Cascade Lakes Highway near Devils Lake, DCSO said. Nobody was in the vehicle.

Police say the motorcycle driver, a 61-year-old Bend man, was seriously injured and transported to St. Charles via helicopter.

The police don’t believe intoxicants were a factor in the crash.

