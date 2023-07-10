Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospital in Crook County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Sheriff’s Department responded to a motorcycle crash last night, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 PM.

Both victims, aged 29 and 30, sustained significant injuries, according to law enforcement officials. They were transported to St. Charles Bend for treatment.

Police say their investigation suggests that the driver was attempting a left turn at a high speed, leading to the accident.

Authorities have ruled out the involvement of drugs or alcohol in the crash.