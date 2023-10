by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

From smoothies to sandwiches, bowls to fresh, cold-pressed juices, Mother’s Juice Cafe in Bend serves up food that makes you feel good.

What started as a simple menu has now grown in to a variety of delicious snacks, breakfasts and entrees.

Emily Kirk got to visit with the owner and head chef recently for another edition of Taste This!

RELATED: Taste This! Planker Sandwiches

RELATED: Taste This! ROAM