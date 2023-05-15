▶️ VIDEO: Motocross star and his mom do a backflip together for Mother’s Day

German motocross star Luc Ackermann and his mother Melitta celebrated Mother’s Day by performing what they claimed was the first mother-son motorcycle backflip Sunday.
The pair said that performing the stunt was a 50th birthday suggestion by Melitta, with mom adding that she has difficulty watching son Luc compete on the global FMX circuit and can only watch once he has safely completed a race.
Luc and Melitta performed the stunt on a ramp and padded landing area in the backyard of their home in the German town of Niederdorla.
Melitta and husband Dirk run a nursery in nearby Muhlhausen.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.