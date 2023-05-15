▶️ VIDEO: Motocross star and his mom do a backflip together for Mother’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

German motocross star Luc Ackermann and his mother Melitta celebrated Mother’s Day by performing what they claimed was the first mother-son motorcycle backflip Sunday.

The pair said that performing the stunt was a 50th birthday suggestion by Melitta, with mom adding that she has difficulty watching son Luc compete on the global FMX circuit and can only watch once he has safely completed a race.

Luc and Melitta performed the stunt on a ramp and padded landing area in the backyard of their home in the German town of Niederdorla.

Melitta and husband Dirk run a nursery in nearby Muhlhausen.